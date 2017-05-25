© Aixtron

Aixtron to sell its ALD/CVD memory product line

Aixtron will sell the ALD and CVD memory product line, at Aixtron, Inc. based in Sunnyvale, California to Eugene Technology Inc., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Eugene Technology Co., Ltd, South Korea.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to close in the second half of 2017



Aixtron, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Aixtron SE will continue to provide sales and support for its continued businesses, as well as to pursue its thin film encapsulation (TFE) activities.



The agreed purchase price in a range between USD 45 million and 55 million will be paid in cash at closing. The purchase price includes inventory and other prepaid assets. Due to ongoing business, their value will be determined at time of closing.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including the Committee of Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) and is expected to close within the second half of 2017.



Management expects that this transaction will not affect the full year 2017 guidance with order intake and revenues between EUR 180 and 210 million. This guidance includes the core business and the ALD/CVD business up to the date of sale.