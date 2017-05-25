© Aixtron Business | May 25, 2017
Aixtron to sell its ALD/CVD memory product line
Aixtron will sell the ALD and CVD memory product line, at Aixtron, Inc. based in Sunnyvale, California to Eugene Technology Inc., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Eugene Technology Co., Ltd, South Korea.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to close in the second half of 2017
Aixtron, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Aixtron SE will continue to provide sales and support for its continued businesses, as well as to pursue its thin film encapsulation (TFE) activities.
The agreed purchase price in a range between USD 45 million and 55 million will be paid in cash at closing. The purchase price includes inventory and other prepaid assets. Due to ongoing business, their value will be determined at time of closing.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including the Committee of Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) and is expected to close within the second half of 2017.
Management expects that this transaction will not affect the full year 2017 guidance with order intake and revenues between EUR 180 and 210 million. This guidance includes the core business and the ALD/CVD business up to the date of sale.
Aixtron, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Aixtron SE will continue to provide sales and support for its continued businesses, as well as to pursue its thin film encapsulation (TFE) activities.
The agreed purchase price in a range between USD 45 million and 55 million will be paid in cash at closing. The purchase price includes inventory and other prepaid assets. Due to ongoing business, their value will be determined at time of closing.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including the Committee of Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) and is expected to close within the second half of 2017.
Management expects that this transaction will not affect the full year 2017 guidance with order intake and revenues between EUR 180 and 210 million. This guidance includes the core business and the ALD/CVD business up to the date of sale.
Aixtron to sell its ALD/CVD memory product line Aixtron will sell the ALD and CVD memory product line, at Aixtron, Inc. based in Sunnyvale...
Diebold Nixdorf prevails in patent infringement case The International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued a final ruling in favour of Diebold...
Avnet consolidates distribution centres The new mega facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and...
Fuses according to AEC-Q200 from Schurter Fossil fuels are limited in availability. And when they are burned, harmful exhaust gases...
Data Respons gets Swedish contract Embedded specialist Data Respons has signed contract of SEK 13 million (EUR 1.3 million)...
Globalfoundries spends USD 100M on FD-SOI Ecosystem in China Globalfoundries and the Chengdu municipality signed an investment plan to spur...
Nordson with record 1H/2017 revenue Nordson Corporation reported 2Q/2017 sales of USD 496 million, a 13 percent increase...
Amkor completes Nanium acquisition Amkor Technology has completed the acquisition of Nanium S.A., a Portugal-based...
NXP licenses TMR sensor tech from Crocus Crocus Technology has licensed advanced magnetic TMR technology to NXP...
ams spends USD millions in Singapore ams plans to expand its business in Singapore with a new manufacturing facility in Ang Mo Kio.
Atkore acquires Marco Cable Management Atkore International Inc. has acquired Llangefni-based (Wales / U.K.) Marco Cable...
Cypress expands long-term collaboration with Bosch Automotive Cypress expands long-term collaboration with Bosch Automotive into next generation...
Avnet exclusive distributor for Silego Technology Avnet and Silego Technology signed a new exclusive global distribution channel agreement.
Lockheed Martin get USD 28bn worth from Saudia Arabia Tthe Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has expressed its intent to procure more than USD 28 billion worth of Lockheed Martin integrated air and missile defense, combat ship, tactical aircraft and rotary wing technologies and programs.
Nokia and Apple become BFFs or 'friends for the time being' Nokia and Apple have settled all litigation related to their intellectual property dispute and...
Israeli tax authorities raid Orbotech's HQ Agents from the Israel Tax Authority (ITA) raided the Yavneh offices of Orbotech as well as...
SIM Tech and u-blox terminate asset purchase agreement SIM Technology Group and u-blox terminate the asset purchase agreement and...
Mill-Max announces new 4mm pitch spring connector Mill-Max Manufacturing Corp., Inc. announces a new ruggedized long stroke 4 mm pitch...
Dow plans investments in Saudi Arabia Dow Chemical signed two investment agreements for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
Raytheon sign strategic partnership in Saudia Arabia Raytheon Company and the Saudi Arabia Military Industries Company signed a Memorandum...
Ford invests USD 350M in Michigan facility Ford is investing USD 350 million in its Livonia Transmission Plant, adding a new transmission to...
Toyoda Gosei's opens airbag production in India Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. is establishing a new plant to meet growing automobile production...
CTS' Lawrence Ciancia to retire Lawrence Ciancia will retire from his position as Director of the Board at CTS Corp.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments