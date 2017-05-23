© Mill Max Manufacturing Products | May 23, 2017
Mill-Max announces new 4mm pitch spring connector
Mill-Max Manufacturing Corp., Inc. announces a new ruggedized long stroke 4 mm pitch spring-loaded connector (SLC) that is aimed at tough applications in rough environments.
The new 858 series is ideal for applications where the connector will experience side loading, great variation in vertical engagement, high levels of shock and vibration, high cycle counts and extremes of temperature.
The 858 series features heavy-duty spring pins with 0.050" (1.27 mm) diameter plungers that resist bending during the application of side loads. The gold-plated stainless steel spring ensures reliable operation over 1 million cycles and is less prone to stress relaxation when operating at higher temperatures over time (260°C max. @ 1 hour, 180°C max. @ 24 hours). Each spring pin is rated for 9 amps at a 10°C temperature rise with a contact resistance of less than 20 mili-ohms.
Offered in through-hole, SMT and SMT with alignment pin versions, the 858 series features a high temperature molded Nylon 46 housing that is compatible with RoHS soldering processes. Mounting tabs, integrated into the housing, provide a means for secure attachment to the PCB or product assembly. The tab holes may be specified with threaded inserts or left empty for other hardware requirements.The flanged base provides stability.
In common with all Mill-Max products the new SLCs employ high-speed precision turning with extremely tight tolerances. Established in-house manufacturing and assembly techniques produce a reliable, low resistance and consistent performance spring pin. Extensive testing and screening ensures that only high quality spring pins are used in these connectors.
Commenting on the launch, Stephen Capitelli at Mill-Max said "We're very pleased to be launching the 858 series. Many of our customers have been seeking SLCs that can handle higher currents and greater physical abuse. SLCs are fast becoming the connectors of choice for their ability to allow for more compliancy in product design and for ease of use. Many customers have struggled to find SLCs that are rugged and reliable, as well as offering adequate stroke and force with sufficient power handling capability. The 858 fully meets that challenge."
