TDK completes acquisition of InvenSense
TDK Corporation has completed the all-cash acquisition of InvenSense. The total acquisition price was approximately USD 1.3 billion.
TDK’s President and CEO, Mr. Shigenao Ishiguro, made the following statement: “We are delighted to welcome InvenSense into the TDK Group. By merging TDK’s strengths in magnetic sensor technologies, the extensive portfolio of sensor products from TDK Group’s EPCOS, TDK-Micronas and Tronics with InvenSense’s leading sensor and software platforms, we will be able to bolster TDK’s sensor business, one of our strategic growth areas. We aim to become a global leader in the sensor business, which will be a key component of the future growth of TDK.”
As a result of the completed acquisition, InvenSense will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK, and Mr. Behrooz Abdi will continue to lead InvenSense as its CEO; additionally, serving as General Manager of MEMS Sensors Business Group of Sensor Systems Business Company within the newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK.
