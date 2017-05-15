© iRobot Business | May 15, 2017
iRobot files ITC complaint against Bissell, Hoover and Black & Decker
iRobot has filed patent infringement complaints against multiple robotic vacuum cleaner manufacturers and sellers and the Chinese or Taiwanese companies that manufacture the infringing products.
iRobot has asserted a total of six patents in the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) and the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts against multiple respondents including Bissell Homecare, Inc., Hoover Inc., Royal Appliance Manufacturing Co. Inc. d/b/a TTI Floor Care North America, Inc., bObsweep, Inc., bObsweep USA, The Black & Decker Corporation, Black & Decker (U.S.) Inc., Shenzhen ZhiYi Technology Co., Ltd. d/b/a iLife, Matsutek Enterprises Co., Ltd., Suzhou Real Power Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Silver Star Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
In the action, iRobot is asking the ITC to institute an investigation into the infringement of the patents, and to issue an exclusion order permanently barring infringing products from entry into the United States.
"As a pioneer in consumer robots for the home, iRobot has invested significantly in the development of robotic technologies and the protection of our intellectual property. The contributions made by our talented team of engineers have been recognized with hundreds of awarded patents in the U.S. and across the world. The filing of this litigation signals our commitment to protecting our investments. We are confident that our strategy will result in continued growth and maintaining our global leadership position", said Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot.
In the action, iRobot is asking the ITC to institute an investigation into the infringement of the patents, and to issue an exclusion order permanently barring infringing products from entry into the United States.
"As a pioneer in consumer robots for the home, iRobot has invested significantly in the development of robotic technologies and the protection of our intellectual property. The contributions made by our talented team of engineers have been recognized with hundreds of awarded patents in the U.S. and across the world. The filing of this litigation signals our commitment to protecting our investments. We are confident that our strategy will result in continued growth and maintaining our global leadership position", said Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot.
Delphi joins BMW, Intel & Mobileye on autonomous driving The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye bring Delphi on board as a development partner and system integrator for their autonomous driving platform.
Philips: 'We are working with TGA on a solution.' Philips is in discussion and working closely with the TGA to clarify and resolve the sales...
Sale of Philips IntelliVue MX40 suspended in Australia Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration has suspended the sale of Philips IntelliVue MX40 wearable patient monitors, after numerous reports of speaker failure.
IBM Security: 'WannaCry2' cyberattacks hitting critical infrastructure What is WannaCry2? A rapidly spreading cyberattack that was first detected in March and has...
Sponsored content by EurocircuitsEurocircuits PCB's In The Most Efficient Urban Concept Hydrogen Car Green Team Twente is the multidisciplinary student team, sponsored by Eurocircuits, that builds a hyper-efficient hydrogen car. Since 2012, the year Green Team Twente was born, we have been building fuel-efficient hydrogen cars at...
TE Connectivity acquires MicroGroup Kirtland Capital Partners and other shareholders have sold MicroGroup, Inc. to TE...
Operations begin at Helukabel's expanded factory Building work on the extension to Helukabel GmbH's production plant in Windsbach (Bavaria/ Germany) has been completed. The new building provides more than 9'000 square metres of additional office, laboratory and...
Thales got rid of Identity Management business Thales closed the disposal of its identity management business to Imprimerie Nationale Group.
iRobot files ITC complaint against Bissell, Hoover and Black & Decker iRobot has filed patent infringement complaints against multiple robotic vacuum cleaner...
Harting invests in new German distribution centre Harting invests EUR 40 million in a new European Distribution Center (EDC) / Facility tentatively...
WD initiates arbitration over Toshiba joint venture Several SanDisk subsidiaries have filed a Request for Arbitration with the ICC International Court...
Solarworld AG: Insolvency of affiliated companies On May 11, 2017, the Management Board of SolarWorld AG filed for insolvency...
Apple awards Corning a USD 200 million investment Corning will receive USD 200 million from Apple’s new Advanced Manufacturing Fund...
Harris provide communication solution for US electric utility Harris has received a contract to supply a multi-state, integrated, critical communication solution...
RUAG Space's satnav receivers on their way to South Korea RUAG Space Austria will equip South Korea’s upcoming compact Earth-observation...
Apple acquires Beddit A Finnish sleep sensor takes on the world. Beddit is the first Finnish consumer product...
Heraeus Sensor signs with Digi-Key Heraeus Sensor Technology USA's line of thin film platinum resistance temperature detectors...
Neology acquires 3M tolling business Neology, Inc., a subsidiary of Smartrac, plans to acquire the Tolling and Automated...
Umicore boosts capacity in cathode materials Umicore started an investment programme of EUR 300 million between 2017 and 2019 to...
Siemens cuts jobs in Germany Siemens plans to cut 1'700 jobs in Germany over the next few years and transfer another 1'000...
Samsung DeX connects with Cypress solution Cypress’ four-chip dock solution brings USB-C connectivity and power delivery to Samsung DeX.
Nvidia and Toyota collaborate on autonomous driving Nvidia is collaborating with Toyota to deliver artificial intelligence hardware and software technologies to enhance capabilities of autonomous driving systems.
SolarWorld starts insolvency proceedings The management board of SolarWorld AG, after having conducted a diligent review...
Intel Falcon 8+ and 'The Airborne Revolution' The Falcon 8+ System, Intel's commercial drone system, is ramping production for the North America market.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments