Apple acquires Beddit

A Finnish sleep sensor takes on the world. Beddit is the first Finnish consumer product company acquired by tech-giant Apple.

Based in Helsinki, Finland and since 2015 also in Santa Clara, CA the company was founded in 2006 by Aalto University and University of Helsinki PhD students Lasse Leppäkorpi, Joonas Paalasmaa, Kim Dikert and Mikko Waris.



In May 2017, Beddit became the first Finnish and (as far as we know) the second ever consumer product company acquired by Apple (The first being Beats Electronics in 2014).



Beddit's design comes from a collaboration with Nordkapp, a design studio specialized in product, service and business design, based in Helsinki and Amsterdam. The world conquest of the small Finnish sleep tracking company might not have happened without Nordkapp's design expertise.



The close design collaboration between Beddit and Nordkapp began with creating an Apple Watch app in 2015. The Beddit Sleep Score concept transformed complex sleep data into an understandable iconic figure on the user's wrist. The Apple Watch app is an extension for Beddit's sleep sensor and smart phone app.



"We took Beddit to a global level of innovative consumer technology by turning it into a clear and instantly intuitive consumer experience. The unique way we worked together made it possible for Beddit to completely focus on their product, their technology and their everyday customer relationship" Sami Niemelä, Creative Director of Nordkapp says.