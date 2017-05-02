© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Motorola Solutions acquires Kodiak Networks

Motorola Solutions has entered into an agreement to acquire Kodiak Networks, a privately held provider of broadband push-to-talk (PTT) for commercial customers.

The acquisition agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close later this year. Kodiak was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“In the quickly evolving space of broadband PTT, we expect the Kodiak acquisition to expand our offerings and strengthen our ability to provide solutions to mobile network operators, especially for commercial markets,” said Bruce Brda, executive vice president, Products and Services, Motorola Solutions. “Kodiak has a significant presence with mobile network operators and an established reputation for providing carrier-integrated solutions that complement Motorola Solutions’ software and carrier capabilities.”



“Kodiak has proven expertise in meeting the demanding security, reliability and performance needs of large mobile network operators that provide communications solutions to commercial customers,” said John Vice, chief executive officer, Kodiak. “We are excited about the opportunities that Motorola Solutions and Kodiak have to expand the reach of these PTT communications platforms and to ensure our customers benefit from the high-quality software they’ve come to expect.”