© andreypopov dreamstime.com Business | May 02, 2017
Motorola Solutions acquires Kodiak Networks
Motorola Solutions has entered into an agreement to acquire Kodiak Networks, a privately held provider of broadband push-to-talk (PTT) for commercial customers.
The acquisition agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close later this year. Kodiak was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“In the quickly evolving space of broadband PTT, we expect the Kodiak acquisition to expand our offerings and strengthen our ability to provide solutions to mobile network operators, especially for commercial markets,” said Bruce Brda, executive vice president, Products and Services, Motorola Solutions. “Kodiak has a significant presence with mobile network operators and an established reputation for providing carrier-integrated solutions that complement Motorola Solutions’ software and carrier capabilities.”
“Kodiak has proven expertise in meeting the demanding security, reliability and performance needs of large mobile network operators that provide communications solutions to commercial customers,” said John Vice, chief executive officer, Kodiak. “We are excited about the opportunities that Motorola Solutions and Kodiak have to expand the reach of these PTT communications platforms and to ensure our customers benefit from the high-quality software they’ve come to expect.”
“In the quickly evolving space of broadband PTT, we expect the Kodiak acquisition to expand our offerings and strengthen our ability to provide solutions to mobile network operators, especially for commercial markets,” said Bruce Brda, executive vice president, Products and Services, Motorola Solutions. “Kodiak has a significant presence with mobile network operators and an established reputation for providing carrier-integrated solutions that complement Motorola Solutions’ software and carrier capabilities.”
“Kodiak has proven expertise in meeting the demanding security, reliability and performance needs of large mobile network operators that provide communications solutions to commercial customers,” said John Vice, chief executive officer, Kodiak. “We are excited about the opportunities that Motorola Solutions and Kodiak have to expand the reach of these PTT communications platforms and to ensure our customers benefit from the high-quality software they’ve come to expect.”
Maxwell acquires Nesscap energy business Maxwell Technologies has completed its acquisition of substantially all of the assets...
Motorola Solutions acquires Kodiak Networks Motorola Solutions has entered into an agreement to acquire Kodiak Networks, a privately...
NXP delivers eDL and vehicle registration smartcards to Algeria NXP Semiconductors’ partner HB Technologies has chosen NXP’s SmartMX2 microcontroller for...
Thinfilm partners with Socket Mobile, Famoco, and SpringCard Thin Film Electronics signed technology partnerships with three NFC-reader hardware...
Arkia places USD 112 million LEAP-1A order with Safran Arkia Israeli Airlines (Arkia) has selected CFM International's advanced LEAP-1A engine to...
Premier Farnell signs franchise deal with Dialog Premier Farnell, the Development Distributor, signed a new global franchise agreement with Dialog...
Siemens acquires HaCon Siemens acquires HaCon, a company headquartered in Hanover (Germany). The two...
Denso and Toshiba talk about automated driving Denso and Toshiba have begun collaboration talks in the fields of Internet of Things (IoT)-based...
Cobham’s Aviator 300D on Shenzhen Airlines Beginning May 2017, Shenzhen Airlines will launch its in-flight evaluation of...
Air Liquide sells sub to Lincoln Electric Air Liquide is selling its subsidiary Air Liquide Welding to Lincoln Electric France SAS.
Apple stops royalty payments to Qualcomm Apple is withholding payments to its contract manufacturers for the royalties those contract...
Aerospace & Defense Evolution: Inside the Future From the perspective of a semiconductor supplier specialized in high-performance...
Elix expands In China Elix Wireless' model E8K wireless chargers are to ship in the first quarter of 2018. The company also opened its Shanghai Engineering Center.
BKtel acquires Broadband activities from Kathrein Optics specialist BKtel will take over the products from Kathrein’s Gigabit Networks and...
Micron appoints Mehrotra next CEO SanDisk Co-founder and former President & CEO Sanjay Mehrotra takes the helm of Memory and...
New Deputy boss at STMicro STMicroelectronics has appointed Jean-Marc Chery as Deputy CEO, effective July 1...
ASML and Zeiss to Nikon: 'We are not amused.' Both ASML and Zeiss have expressed disappointment and categorically deny any...
ASMI sells 5% stake in ASMPT ASM International N.V. sell a stake of 20 million shares of the total outstanding share capital in...
Safran buys into Prodways Group Safran and Prodways Group are teaming up to develop additive manufacturing (3D printing)...
BASF to acquire ZedX BASF is to acquire US-based company ZedX, specialising in the development of digital...
Micron and Microsoft collaborate on IoT security Micron Technology and Microsoft collaborate to address major challenges of providing...
Ericsson logs loss in 1Q/2017 "Our performance in the first quarter continued to be unsatisfactory, states Börje...
Harting eyes business expansion in Poland Harting and Digital Technology Poland (DTP Ltd) signed an agreement on the joint development and marketing of hardware and software components for the Harting Mica.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments