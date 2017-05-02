© pichetw dreamstime.com Components | May 02, 2017
NXP delivers eDL and vehicle registration smartcards to Algeria
NXP Semiconductors’ partner HB Technologies has chosen NXP’s SmartMX2 microcontroller for the Algeria’s new secure electronic driver license and vehicle registration smartcards.
This strategic collaboration aims to help Algeria prevent driver license and registration frauds and modernize its government system as public services will be digitized and become securely accessible for users and government administrations. The new smartcards are planned to roll out in 2017.
“We have more than 12 years of experience in the smartcard industry for eGovernment, banking, telecom and transport applications for Algeria and are delighted to team up with NXP to bring their globally-proven solution to enhance national security and bring more efficiency across Algeria’s government services and systems,” said Mr. Hamid Benyoucef, CEO at HB Technologies.
“Many government organizations are looking for ways to improve and build positive engagement between public authorities and their citizens. By embedding SmartMX2 into electronic government managed smartcards, we are enabling access and authentication to become fluid, secure and effective to serve different government functions and services,” said Sébastien Clamagirand, senior director and general manager of secure identification solutions at NXP. “NXP’s SmartMX family is the core component in a variety of digital identity schemes that are deployed in close to 120 out of 145 countries implementing e-Government programs.”
SmartMX2 microcontroller features IntegralSecurity architecture to defend attacks and deters fraudsters. It offers Java Card Operating System (JCOP) and global platform compliant solutions to enable users to develop and load different applications on top.
