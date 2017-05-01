© evertiq

Premier Farnell signs franchise deal with Dialog

Premier Farnell, the Development Distributor, signed a new global franchise agreement with Dialog Semiconductor.

Simon Meadmore, Global Head of Semiconductors, Premier Farnell, said: “As the Development Distributor, we are committed to working with our customers to understand their design requirements and helping them to develop their products and businesses. One way we do this is by providing a wide product range together with leading technical expertise. This new agreement expands our product range, and coupled with Dialog Semiconductor’s advanced system-level knowhow, deep portfolio of intellectual property and mixed signal innovation, further enables us to provide a full service solution for customers. We have extensive experience in supporting our customers from design to initial production, and now, as part of the Avnet group, we can guide our customers as they take their products to high volume production, providing a true end-to-end solution.”



Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President Worldwide Sales, Dialog Semiconductor, said: “We are excited about our new partnership with Premier Farnell and the associated synergies with Avnet, our exclusive WW broad channel distributor. This agreement enables a wider community of customers a true prototype to production channel for Dialog’s leading products and technologies.”