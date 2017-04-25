© basf Business | April 25, 2017
BASF to acquire ZedX
BASF is to acquire US-based company ZedX, specialising in the development of digital agricultural intelligence. The acquisition is expected to be completed during 2Q/2017.
ZedX’s expertise lies in the development of agronomic weather, crop, and pest models that can rapidly translate data into insights for more efficient agricultural production.
“BASF is playing an active role in the digital transformation of agriculture. We are constantly evaluating how digital solutions can help our customers,” said Jürgen Huff, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing of BASF’s Crop Protection division. “ZedX’s experts impressed us with their extensive and deep know-how in agronomic models. We are very pleased to incorporate their knowledge into our offers to serve farmers’ needs through innovative products and services.”
BASF’s planned acquisition of ZedX builds upon a strong established relationship between the companies. Joe Russo, ZedX’s Founder and President, pointed out that during a three-year collaboration the partnership has already shown great results. “Our modeling expertise coupled with BASF’s knowledge of chemistry has truly benefited growers and agriculture. For example, we developed a model that, based on important weather and environmental conditions, identifies the right window of application for a BASF herbicide.”
