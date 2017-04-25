© skypixel dreamstime.com Business | April 25, 2017
Micron and Microsoft collaborate on IoT security
Micron Technology and Microsoft collaborate to address major challenges of providing trusted computing models for IoT deployments in industrial, automotive and consumer environments.
As digitization and adoption of Internet Protocol (IP) for sensors and devices becomes increasingly pervasive, cyber-security is one of the biggest challenges and barriers to the growth of IoT deployments and associated business models. A joint solution utilizes a hardware ‘root of trust' integrated into Micron's flash memory in the IoT device along with the Microsoft Azure IoT cloud to establish a strong trusted link between that IoT device and the cloud.
The key aspect is that the health and identity of an IoT device is verified in hardware on the device where critical code is typically stored. This enables more advanced functionality like hardware-based device attestation and provisioning, as well as allows an administrator to securely remediate the device if compromised in the field.
"Microsoft and Micron are collaborating to provide customers with a unified approach to improve IoT security. This capability will speed up adoption of the latest IoT concepts by enabling customers to broaden their IoT connectivity while decreasing the investment of implementation," said Sam George, director of Azure IoT cloud services. "Combining these technologies will enable critical security competencies to be underpinned at a low-level in both hardware and software so that users can quickly begin to add their value to these solutions without many of the resource burdens that have been repressing innovation in the industry."
"A secure Internet of Things requires an always on trust between billions of end-points and cloud management services. Anchors of this trust must be rooted in hardware and be scalable to even the smallest embedded devices," said Amit Gattani, senior director of Segment Marketing, Embedded Business at Micron. "We are pleased to see Microsoft extending their Azure IoT platform to include such trust services and creating an ecosystem with partners like Micron that provide hardware root of trust building blocks for end-devices. This will significantly ease developments and deployments for our customers across Industrial, Automotive and Consumer IoT markets."
