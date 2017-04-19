© cypress semiconductor Business | April 19, 2017
Cypress resolves lawsuit brought by departed CEO T.J. Rodgers
The Delaware Court of Chancery has determined to allow Mr. Rodgers access to certain books and records of Cypress pursuant to Section 220 of the Delaware General Corporation Law, and has granted Cypress’ request to limit Mr. Rodgers’ use of that information to appropriate purposes.
“In a second attempt to settle this matter, Cypress had already offered to provide all Board minutes and presentations that Mr. Rodgers had requested in his demand, subject to agreeing to maintain the confidentiality of such information. We are pleased that the Delaware court ruled only that, in large part, Mr. Rodgers could have access to what we had already said Cypress was willing to provide and subject to the confidentiality restrictions we had sought. While we disagree with the court’s determination, and many of the court's extraneous comments, we are pleased that it has recognized the overly broad nature of Mr. Rodgers’ demands and has appropriately limited the information to be made available to him and its use."
“We do not believe it is in the best interests of Cypress or our stockholders to appeal the court’s decision, and will promptly comply with it by providing the requested documents to Mr. Rodgers. We continue to view his litigation as nothing more than a blatant attempt by Mr. Rodgers, who was forced by the Board of Cypress to resign, to further a proxy campaign motivated by a personal vendetta."
“We do not believe it is in the best interests of Cypress or our stockholders to appeal the court’s decision, and will promptly comply with it by providing the requested documents to Mr. Rodgers. We continue to view his litigation as nothing more than a blatant attempt by Mr. Rodgers, who was forced by the Board of Cypress to resign, to further a proxy campaign motivated by a personal vendetta."
Cypress resolves lawsuit brought by departed CEO T.J. Rodgers The Delaware Court of Chancery has determined to allow Mr. Rodgers access to certain books...
Harman expands China business with new contracts Harman International has signed new contracts with Great Wall Motors, GAC Group and...
Himax invests in Emza Visual Sense Himax Technologies, Inc. has made a strategic investment in cash in exchange for a 45.1...
TTI and Abracon sign distribution agreement TTI, Inc. has entered into a global distribution agreement with Abracon, LLC, a global...
Powertech looking to acquire two Japanese firms Powertech Technology Inc. is looking to get its hands on majority stakes both Tera Probe...
NEC TOKIN completes sale of EMD business KEMET's joint venture, NEC TOKIN Corporation, has completed its sale of its...
Rambus prototyping cryogenic memory Rambus Inc., in an expanded collaboration with Microsoft researchers, develops prototype...
CybAero receives recall of previously obtained export authorization Swedish un-manned helicopter manufacturer CybAero has received a recall of a previously issued export license from the ISP – The Inspectorate of Strategic Products.
Digi-Key integrates ADI and Linear's portfolios post acquisition Digi-Key Electronics, confirms the integration and support of Analog Devices, Inc. and Linear...
SIMMAD contract goes to Thales The French defence ministry's integrated through-life support structure for aeronautical...
Fingerprints’ touch sensor integrated by first Indian OEM Indian OEM Micromax recently launched its latest smartphone, featuring biometrics company...
AMS Technologies opens Design Center in Poland AMS Technologies has established a design center in Krakow, Poland.
NXP sign Chinese cooperation agreement on smart connected cars NXP has been granted official pilot company status for intelligent transportation and...
Polaris recalls certain Off-road vehicles Polaris recalls certain model year 2017 Sportsman ATVs due to a potentially faulty electronic...
Rockwell Collins completes acquisition of B/E Aerospace Rockwell Collins, Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of B/E Aerospace for...
Qualcomm to refund BlackBerry Qualcomm is to refund a sum of USD 814.9 million, plus interest and attorneys’ fees, to...
Zeiss and PowerVision join forces Optics company Zeiss and drone manufacturer PowerVision plan to work together in the future. A...
AMD acquires wireless Virtual Reality IP from Nitero AMD has acquired intellectual property (IP) and key engineering talent from Nitero, a pioneer in...
ViXS sells legacy MoCA business to MaxLinear ViXS Systems Inc. has sold its legacy MoCA (Multimedia over Coaxial Alliance) business to...
Rolls-Royce and Safran open new aerospace plant in Poland Aero Gearbox International (AGI), a company established jointly by Rolls-Royce and Safran...
Saab signs support contract extension with British Army Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract extension with the United...
Infineon joins the 5G Automotive Association You can’t have an automated car without reliable communication infrastructure and stable mobile...
Leoni builds Competence Center in Roth Leoni has reached another milestone on its way to realising the ‘Factory of the Future’: the construction phase officially started.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments