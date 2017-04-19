© harman Components | April 19, 2017
Harman expands China business with new contracts
Harman International has signed new contracts with Great Wall Motors, GAC Group and SAIC-GM-Wuling Motors for expanded connected car and in-car audio business in China.
The contracts are valued in excess of USD 600 million.
“With these new contracts, we now have a stronger presence in China to further expand our automotive business in one of the fastest growing automotive markets in the world,” said Dinesh Paliwal, president and CEO, HARMAN. “China’s hold on the global car market is expected to continue growing in the next decade, making it critical for us to have lasting relationships with key automakers such as Great Wall Motors, GAC Group and SAIC-GM-Wuling Motors to continue our international success.”
The contracts with Great Wall Motors and GAC Group are extensions of Harman’s multi-year agreements with the Chinese automakers. Additionally, Harman will expand its in-car audio reach with an all-new contract with SAIC-GM-Wuling Motors and the Infinity brand.
