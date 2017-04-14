© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com Business | April 14, 2017
Qualcomm to refund BlackBerry
Qualcomm is to refund a sum of USD 814.9 million, plus interest and attorneys’ fees, to BlackBerry Incorporated related to royalties for certain past sales of subscriber units.
The parties had agreed to arbitrate a contract dispute relating to one specific issue: whether Qualcomm’s voluntary per unit royalty cap program applied to BlackBerry’s non-refundable prepayments of royalties for sales of a specified number of subscriber units from 2010 through the end of 2015.
While Qualcomm does not agree with the decision, it is binding and not appealable. The arbitration decision was limited to prepayment provisions unique to BlackBerry’s license agreement with Qualcomm and has no impact on agreements with any other licensee.
"BlackBerry and Qualcomm have a longstanding relationship and continue to be valued technology partners," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry. "We are pleased the arbitration panel ruled in our favor and look forward to collaborating with Qualcomm in security for ASICs and solutions for the automotive industry."
While Qualcomm does not agree with the decision, it is binding and not appealable. The arbitration decision was limited to prepayment provisions unique to BlackBerry’s license agreement with Qualcomm and has no impact on agreements with any other licensee.
"BlackBerry and Qualcomm have a longstanding relationship and continue to be valued technology partners," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry. "We are pleased the arbitration panel ruled in our favor and look forward to collaborating with Qualcomm in security for ASICs and solutions for the automotive industry."
Rockwell Collins completes acquisition of B/E Aerospace Rockwell Collins, Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of B/E Aerospace for...
Qualcomm to refund BlackBerry Qualcomm is to refund a sum of USD 814.9 million, plus interest and attorneys’ fees, to...
Zeiss and PowerVision join forces Optics company Zeiss and drone manufacturer PowerVision plan to work together in the future. A...
AMD acquires wireless Virtual Reality IP from Nitero AMD has acquired intellectual property (IP) and key engineering talent from Nitero, a pioneer in...
ViXS sells legacy MoCA business to MaxLinear ViXS Systems Inc. has sold its legacy MoCA (Multimedia over Coaxial Alliance) business to...
Rolls-Royce and Safran open new aerospace plant in Poland Aero Gearbox International (AGI), a company established jointly by Rolls-Royce and Safran...
Saab signs support contract extension with British Army Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract extension with the United...
Infineon joins the 5G Automotive Association You can’t have an automated car without reliable communication infrastructure and stable mobile...
Leoni builds Competence Center in Roth Leoni has reached another milestone on its way to realising the ‘Factory of the Future’: the construction phase officially started.
Seoul Semi files patent infringement lawsuit in Germany On March 31, 2017, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd filed a patent infringement lawsuit in...
Raspberry Pi selects Cypress’ Wireless connectivity solution Cypress Semiconductor's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo solution delivers wireless connectivity for...
E Ink, Sony Semiconductor Solutions agree on joint venture E Ink and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony...
ADI and Renesas collaborate on 77/79-GHz Automotive RADAR technology Analog Devices and Renesas Electronics are collaborating on a system-level 77/79-GHz RADAR...
Tridonic files patent infringement lawsuit against sales partner of HTC... In Tridonic’s view, the smartphones that form the subject of the legal action...
Asian OLED display manufacturer gets Aixtron equipment Aixtrton received a purchase order from an (unnamed) Asian OLED display manufacturer for a...
Qualcomm returns fire Qualcomm filed its Answer and Counterclaims to the January lawsuit brought by Apple against...
Prysmian and a new hub in Brazil Prysmian Group opened a new global Center of Excellence for Latin America with a...
Maxwell signs USD 47 million equity investment agreement Maxwell Technologies signed a stock purchase agreement with SDIC Fund Management.
New IATA regulations for the shipping of lithium batteries The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has changed its IATA DGR (Dangerous Goods...
Ford investing USD 1.2bn in USA Ford Motor Company is investing USD 1.2 billion in three Michigan manufacturing facilities.
Google and LG display investment Google has reportedly decided it wants to invest – and LG Display is the beneficiary of a USD 880...
Airgain acquires Antenna Plus assets Airgain, specialised in embedded antenna technologies, has entered into an asset purchase...
Murata divests AC line filter business Murata has decided to divest and transfer its AC line filter business to Tokyo Parts.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments