© power vision

Zeiss and PowerVision join forces

Optics company Zeiss and drone manufacturer PowerVision plan to work together in the future. A collaboration agreement to this effect has already been signed.

“We are delighted to have partnered with such a young and dynamic enterprise as PowerVision, which puts such an emphasis on research and development,” says Winfried Scherle, Head of the Consumer Optics business group from Zeiss. “We see a lot of potential for future innovations in this collaboration.”



Zeiss and PowerVision start their collaboration with the PowerVision product called PowerRay Wizard, an underwater drone. The VR headset Zeiss VR ONE Plus is among others part of a bundle being developed.