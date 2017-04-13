© Jean François Damois / Creative Center Safran Business | April 13, 2017
Rolls-Royce and Safran open new aerospace plant in Poland
Aero Gearbox International (AGI), a company established jointly by Rolls-Royce and Safran Transmission Systems (Safran), has opened a new 13,500 m2 facility in Ropczyce (Podkarpackie, south-east Poland region).
The site will produce accessory drive trains (ADT) for all of Rolls-Royce's future civil aircraft engines. The facility already employs more than 50 people and is expected to grow to eventually provide up to 200 direct positions. With the development of the necessary infrastructure and partnerships in south-eastern Poland further indirect employment will be triggered.
Accessory drive trains, sometimes referred to as accessory gearboxes, are a critical component of gas turbine engines, harnessing the engine's power to drive systems and accessories such as fuel pumps, hydraulic pumps and electrical generators. The new plant has already launched production of ADTs for the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engine, which powers the Airbus A350 XWB, and subsequent projects will include future business jet applications and ADTs for the Trent 7000 engine, which will power the Airbus A330neo.
Warren East, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce, said: "I am very pleased to open the new Aero Gearbox International plant in Ropczyce today. I look forward to seeing it become an integral part of our supply chain, delivering high value ADTs and contributing to Rolls-Royce's growing share of market-leading civil large engines."
Philippe Petitcolin, Chief Executive Officer, Safran, commented: "Today is a great day for Aero Gearbox International and Safran. We are extremely pleased to be able to enhance our partnership by capitalizing on the world-class accessory drive train systems expertise of Safran Transmission Systems. We wish AGI Poland a smooth operation and much success."
Mateusz Morawiecki, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, stated: "The establishment of this plant confirms the attractiveness of Poland for foreign investors. I congratulate Aero Gearbox International on the opening of a new production facility which proves that Poland is becoming one of the most important players in the aviation sector. I hope this investment will attract further innovative ventures to the region in the coming years."
