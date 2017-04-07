© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

NeoPhotonics announces CFO departure

Ray Wallin, Chief Financial Officer at NeoPhotonics Corp, will resign from his position effective May 15, 2017 and will remain as a consultant for a three-month transition period.

Mr. Wallin has served as the CFO of NeoPhotonics since December 2013.



"We thank Ray for the contributions he made to NeoPhotonics over the last three years," said Tim Jenks, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoPhotonics. "Leveraging his expertise, Ray played an important role in building a strong finance organization and has added to the strength of the Company’s financial position. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” concluded Jenks.



“I am proud of the accomplishments the team has made over the last three years including the build-out of our global finance organization. It has been a privilege to work with the talented and committed individuals at NeoPhotonics,” said Ray Wallin, departing CFO.