Intel: cash tender offer for remaining Mobileye shares
Cyclops Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel, is commencing the previously announced tender offer for all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Mobileye N.V.
The tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 21, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated, in each case in accordance with the terms of the Purchase Agreement.
The tender offer is not subject to any financing condition. The completion of the tender offer is conditioned upon, among other things, satisfaction of a minimum tender condition and the receipt of regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions.
