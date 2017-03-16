© norebbo dreamstime.com

Sensata opens new testing facility in Bulgaria

US-based Sensata Technologies has opened its largest global testing facility in Sofia (Bulgaria).

The Testing Laboratory and Mechanization Office employs more than 100 engineers and technicians in the areas of durability testing, research and development, field failure analysis and equipment development for Sensata’s automotive sensing technology. The company invested approximately USD 3 million in the Testing Laboratory and Mechanization Office.



“Our customers rely on Sensata to deliver proven, mission-critical sensing capabilities that help solve some of their toughest problems while meeting stringent quality and performance standards,” said Paul Chawla, Senior Vice President, Performance Sensing, Europe. “The tests implemented in our new Testing Laboratory recreate some of the harshest conditions our products may encounter in a vehicle, including extreme temperatures and environmental conditions. We are excited about this expansion and very proud of our engineering teams who help to ensure that our products meet Sensata and customer specifications and strict industry standards.”



A single automotive sensor designed by Sensata engineers undergoes over 200 functional tests in the Testing Laboratory before it moves to manufacturing to simulate the complete lifetime of a car in three months’ time. The sensors are tested to endure temperatures from -40 to +1,200 degrees Celsius. The sensors also undergo tests for protection against moisture, dust and steam cleaning, where each sensor is exposed to high-pressure water steam reaching up to 100 degrees Celsius and pressure up to 100 bars. Other tests include chemical resistance, vibration and electromagnetic compatibility between the sensor and the vehicle.