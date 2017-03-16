© BAE Systems Business | March 16, 2017
BAE Systems to help speed electric power restoration after cyber attacks
The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems an USD 8.6 million contract to develop technology designed to quickly restore power to the U.S. electric grid after a catastrophic failure caused by a cyber attack.
“Getting the power back on quickly after a cyber attack is critical to national defense,” said Victor Firoiu, senior principal engineer and manager of Communications and Networking at BAE Systems. “Given the scale and complexity of the U.S. power grid, and the chaos following a coordinated, large-scale attack, this is no easy task. Our work with DARPA is intended to stop ongoing attacks and minimize downtime.”
Work on the RADICS project will be performed in Burlington, Massachusetts; Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Arlington, Virginia.
