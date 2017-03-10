© otnaydur dreamstime.com Business | March 10, 2017
Ultra signs memorandum of understanding with CGN
Ultra Electronics has signed a MoU with CGN (China) on the close cooperation in the field of high integrity instrumentation and control (I&C) systems and sensors for civil nuclear power within China, the UK and other international markets.
The agreement covers collaboration on next generation I&C systems including reactor protection and control.
Zheng Dongshan, Senior Vice President of CGN stated: “CGN started cooperation with Ultra electronics a long time ago, including on Ling Ao Phase II and other CGN nuclear power projects in China. I am really glad today we sign the MOU with Ultra to deepen and broaden our existing collaboration areas, both in the UK and Chinese nuclear market.”
Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive of Ultra Electronics stated: “I am pleased we have signed this agreement which recognises Ultra’s position in the supply of safety critical instrumentation & control to the global nuclear industry. Through our continuing strategic relationship with CGN we are delighted to help deliver mutual benefit to both the Chinese and UK civil nuclear markets.”
The MoU will also explore possible collaboration in areas such as engineering support, localised manufacture and testing, through-life support, safety systems and sensors, and lifetime plant performance monitoring.
