Winbond becomes Siemens’ memory supplier for Industrial application

Winbond Electronics has signed a general quality agreement with Siemens for memory supply.

Said Mr. Wolfgang Kühner, Prime Representative of Semiconductors Quality Management at Siemens, “Siemens needs a memory supplier that can meet our stringent quality requirements, and make contributions to our successes with progressive products and solutions, as well as strong customer supports.“ "Winbond provides all these with its broad product portfolio of NOR- and NAND Flash as well as DRAM memory needed for industrial solution."



"Industrial applications need not only robust quality and reliability, but also long-term product supports. By owning own fab, Winbond can deliver best-in-class quality and provide long term support program to industrial customers," said Mr. Tung Yi Chan, President at Winbond. "We're pleased to collaborate with Siemens. It would be a remarkable achievement after we entered automotive and industrial market.“

Winbond signs a General Quality Agreement with Siemens. (From Left to Right) : Mr. Wolfgang Kühner, Prime Representative of Semiconductors Quality Management at Siemens and Mr. Y.M. Su, Vice President, Sales Center at Winbond