© Winbond Components | March 09, 2017
Winbond becomes Siemens’ memory supplier for Industrial application
Winbond Electronics has signed a general quality agreement with Siemens for memory supply.
Said Mr. Wolfgang Kühner, Prime Representative of Semiconductors Quality Management at Siemens, “Siemens needs a memory supplier that can meet our stringent quality requirements, and make contributions to our successes with progressive products and solutions, as well as strong customer supports.“ "Winbond provides all these with its broad product portfolio of NOR- and NAND Flash as well as DRAM memory needed for industrial solution."
"Industrial applications need not only robust quality and reliability, but also long-term product supports. By owning own fab, Winbond can deliver best-in-class quality and provide long term support program to industrial customers," said Mr. Tung Yi Chan, President at Winbond. "We're pleased to collaborate with Siemens. It would be a remarkable achievement after we entered automotive and industrial market.“
-----
Winbond signs a General Quality Agreement with Siemens. (From Left to Right) : Mr. Wolfgang Kühner, Prime Representative of Semiconductors Quality Management at Siemens and Mr. Y.M. Su, Vice President, Sales Center at Winbond
"Industrial applications need not only robust quality and reliability, but also long-term product supports. By owning own fab, Winbond can deliver best-in-class quality and provide long term support program to industrial customers," said Mr. Tung Yi Chan, President at Winbond. "We're pleased to collaborate with Siemens. It would be a remarkable achievement after we entered automotive and industrial market.“
-----
Winbond signs a General Quality Agreement with Siemens. (From Left to Right) : Mr. Wolfgang Kühner, Prime Representative of Semiconductors Quality Management at Siemens and Mr. Y.M. Su, Vice President, Sales Center at Winbond
Nintendo Switch probably won’t burn your hands When you're designing a portable console, you need a huge battery, you need to keep it cool...
Kongsberg and ThyssenKrupp with new submarine agreement Kongsberg, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Atlas Elektronik enter into a comprehensive teaming agreement for submarines.
Digi-Key wants to expand Thief River Falls based distributor Digi-Key Electronics is reviewing several potential...
Winbond becomes Siemens’ memory supplier for Industrial application Winbond Electronics has signed a general quality agreement with Siemens for memory supply.
EC fines six car air conditioning and engine cooling suppliers The European Commission has fined Behr, Calsonic, Denso, Panasonic, Sanden and Valeo a...
Wacker expands Norwegian production site in Holla Wacker Chemie AG is expanding the capacity of its silicon-metal site at Holla in Norway. “Expanding our silicon-metal capacity at this site is a key strategic step in our sourcing of raw materials”, said Wacker Chemie AG’s...
ON Semi establishes advanced sensor design centre in Europe The new United Kingdom design centre for ON Semiconductor will report directly into the...
3W Power: Restructuring of German subsidiary 3W Power S.A. filed a restructuring plan for its German subsidiary AEG Power Solutions...
Revenue about 4% higher YoY for Manz According to preliminary figures, equipment manufacturer Manz AG was able to increase its revenues in a difficult 2016 fiscal year by 4.0 percent, from EUR 222.0 million in the previous year to EUR 231.0 million.
Molex expands scope of in-vehicle connected platforms Molex has made a strategic collaboration and investment in Excelfore Corporation, a Silicon...
German electronics components distribution finishes 2016 in growth mode German electronic distribution market (according to FBDi association) grew by 0.2 percent in Q4/16. Full-year ended with 2.3 percent plus in turn-over. Order situation at record level.
ADI receives final approval for its acquisition of Linear Analog Devices has received regulatory approval from the Ministry of Commerce of China...
Bombardier wins contract for 70 trams from Zurich Bombardier Transportation and Zurich Public Transport (VBZ) signed a contract for the delivery of 70 seven-part Bombardier Flexity low floor trams with an option for another 70 vehicles.
ON Semi acquires mmWave technology for automotive radar from IBM ON Semiconductor is acquiring and licensing mmWave technology for automotive radar...
Sartorius to acquire Essen BioScience Sartorius acquires U.S. based Essen BioScience Inc. from SFW Capital Partners. The transaction, which is subject to antitrust clearance, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2017.
Digi-Key and Analog Devices broaden product selection offering Digi-Key has increased their ADI stocking portfolio by 20% in the last few months. The newest...
Air Liquide loses control of activities in Ukraine France-based Air Liquide has lost administrative control of its subsidiary in the Ukraine.
Littelfuse increases investment in Monolith Semi Littelfuse has made an incremental USD 15 million investment in Monolith...
Sum Current of both supplies is required to support the load The LTC4370 is a 2-supply current sharing, diode-ORing controller that uses MOSFETs to...
We tore down the Touch Bar (and the 13’’ MacBook Pro attached to it). Let’s start off with what Apple’s Touch Bar-equipped 13" MacBook Pro isn’t: it definitely isn’t a “touched up” version of the function key’d 13" MBP we tore down last time.
Prysmian's operating income increased 11 percent YoY Cable manufacturer Prysmian Group reported sales of EUR 7,567 million in 2016, posting organic growth of +1.0 percent assuming the same group perimeter and excluding metal price and exchange rate effects.
RUAG invests in new production site in Eger The international technology group RUAG is opening a new site for the production of aerostructures in Eger (Hungary). Over the next years, the company will employ more than 180 members of staff in Eger and will have invested more...
OHB awards contracts to SolAero Technologies SolAero Technologies awarded dual satellite missions from German Company OHB System AG for the SARah and EnMAP programs.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments