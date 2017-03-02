© solaero technologies (illustration purposes only) Business | March 02, 2017
OHB awards contracts to SolAero Technologies
SolAero Technologies awarded dual satellite missions from German Company OHB System AG for the SARah and EnMAP programs.
SolAero Technologies Corp. has been awarded two contracts by OHB System AG (OHB) for the design, manufacture and testing of solar array panels for two upcoming satellite missions, SARah and EnMAP. SARah is a follow-on system to the Federal Republic of Germany's SAR-Lupe that provides satellite-based radar reconnaissance. EnMAP (Environmental Mapping and Analysis Program) is a German hyperspectral earth observation satellite to measure and model key dynamic processes of the Earth's ecosystems on a global scale.
The solar array substrates will be designed and manufactured by Alliance Spacesystems, a subsidiary of SolAero Technologies Corp., and SolAero will design and produce the solar array panels. The panels will be populated with SolAero's high-performance ZTJ solar cells, which have a manufacturing heritage approaching 1,500,000 units and are currently powering 179 satellites.
"SolAero is excited to partner with OHB on SARah and EnMAP and appreciates the opportunity to support these important programs," said Brad Clevenger, CEO of SolAero Technologies. "This partnership further demonstrates SolAero's commitment to service the world's most demanding satellite applications."
