ABB invests in Enbala Power Networks

ABB has invested in Enbala Power Networks, a developer of software for managing power distribution networks.

ABB and Enbala are joining forces to develop a new distributed energy resource management system (DERMS), which will enable utilities, energy service companies and grid operators to efficiently manage the entire lifecycle of distributed energy resources, like solar and wind, while ensuring safe, secure and efficient operation of the electric distribution network. It will also enable more active participation from energy consumers.



“We are excited to invest in and partner with Enbala, a fast-growing innovation pioneer recognized for its ground-breaking energy resource control and optimization software,” said ABB Chief Technology Officer, Bazmi Husain. “This investment will lead to a further enhancement of our digital ABB Ability offering, helping customers to maximize opportunities by leveraging distributed energy resources.”



“The investment from a leading technology company like ABB will drive enormous value for our customers and the distributed energy industry,” said Enbala President and CEO Arthur “Bud” Vos. “We believe this partnership will drive further innovation and operational integration, making largescale use of distributed energy a reality. We look forward to working together with ABB on this strategic initiative.”