Future Electronics and Flashnet sign distribution agreement

Future Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with FLASHNET, a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure and smart city solutions.

The agreement with the EMEA headquarters of Future Electronics concerns the distribution of Flashnet’s inteliLIGHT, a LoRaWAN-compatible smart street-lighting solution, a update from Flashnet reads.



inteliLIGHT is a smart street light control system that transforms any legacy lighting installation into a modern infrastructure. It enables municipal street-lighting managers to gain awareness of and control over the entire street-lighting grid.



Following this agreement, Flashnet’s solution will be promoted by Future Electronics’ specialized sales teams across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.



“As a leading distributor of smart-lighting solutions, Future Electronics is always looking at ways to simplify the design process, and to provide complete solutions to help our customers get their products to market more quickly. The new partnership with FLASHNET enables our customers to implement a complete, fully tested and fully certified connectivity solution for street-lighting control based on LoRaWAN in a fraction of the time needed when using discrete components and modules,” said Mr Amar Abid-Ali, EMEA Vertical Segment Manager for Wireless Connectivity at Future Electronics.