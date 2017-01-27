© novaled Business | January 27, 2017
Novaled breaks ground in Dresden
The construction of the company’s new HQ has started with the symbolic first groundbreaking – In the next few months, an old mill will be renovated and converted into an office building on the 10’200 square meter site.
Furthermore, a 110-meter-long R&D plant – fitted with research areas, clean rooms of class ISO5 and ISO7 and laboratories is being built at the site in the north of Dresden.
Once complete, Novaled will be able to use an area of approx. 6’160 square meter in the buildings for the development of materials for premium OLEDs and organic electronics.
Novaled is currently the only supplier of organic dopants for OLED display mass production. The doping technology of the Samsung subsidiary is today a quasi-industry standard. The know-how and materials are thus found in most smartphones, tablets and other OLED displays, as well as in OLED lighting such as Audi TT taillights and organic solar cells.
Samsung is investing more than EUR 20 million in the new Novaled fab and office buildings.
