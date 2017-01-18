© corephotonics Business | January 18, 2017
Samsung, Foxconn, MediaTek invests in dual camera maker
Corephotonics, an Israeli startup developing dual camera technologies for smartphones, recently completed a USD 15 million funding round. To date, the company has raised more than USD 50 million.
In this funding round the Corephotonics was backed by South Korean Samsung Ventures, EMS-giant Foxconn, Taiwan’s MediaTek, and an unnamed tier-1 smartphone OEM.
Among the Israeli company's current investors we find – among others – Magma VC, Samsung Ventures, Amiti Ventures and SanDisk.
Corephotonics technology improves the image quality for smartphones. The technology is based on the combination of two cameras, which enables stills photography with optical zoom of up to 3x and up to 8x zoom in video. It also enables creating a bokeh effect (blurring the picture’s background and making the main subject stand out), a considerable improvement in picture resolution, and preventing motion blur.
In 2016 the smartphone market began adopting such solutions, led by Apple, which uses similar technology in its iPhone 7 Plus, supporting optical zoom and digital bokeh. And more and more companies are using dual main cameras for their products.
The investment, along with the existing cash on hand and revenue forecast for 2017, will be used for developing next generation cameras for smartphones, and for expanding existing products’ penetration. In addition, the new funding will help Corephotonics expand into the automotive, drone, surveillance, and action camera markets, the company says in a press release.
Among the Israeli company's current investors we find – among others – Magma VC, Samsung Ventures, Amiti Ventures and SanDisk.
Corephotonics technology improves the image quality for smartphones. The technology is based on the combination of two cameras, which enables stills photography with optical zoom of up to 3x and up to 8x zoom in video. It also enables creating a bokeh effect (blurring the picture’s background and making the main subject stand out), a considerable improvement in picture resolution, and preventing motion blur.
In 2016 the smartphone market began adopting such solutions, led by Apple, which uses similar technology in its iPhone 7 Plus, supporting optical zoom and digital bokeh. And more and more companies are using dual main cameras for their products.
The investment, along with the existing cash on hand and revenue forecast for 2017, will be used for developing next generation cameras for smartphones, and for expanding existing products’ penetration. In addition, the new funding will help Corephotonics expand into the automotive, drone, surveillance, and action camera markets, the company says in a press release.
Samsung, Foxconn, MediaTek invests in dual camera maker Corephotonics, an Israeli startup developing dual camera technologies for smartphones, recently completed a USD 15 million funding round. To date, the company has raised more than USD 50 million.
Qualcomm expands its Design in India program The chip company has announced that it is investing USD 8.5 million to expand their...
Toshiba considers selling stake in chip business Toshiba is reportedly looking to sell part of its core semiconductor business to...
New president for Kongsberg Defence Systems Eirik Lie has been appointed President of Kongsberg Defence Systems. Lie has been acting in...
Airbus sells its shares in Atlas Elektronik Airbus Defence and Space has entered into an agreement to sell its 49 percent share in Atlas...
u-blox expects continued strong growth for 2017 u-blox forecasts for FY 2016 revenues of CHF 360 million (EUR 335.5 million), and EBIT between...
Advantech joins the LoRa Alliance Advantech informs that its has joined the LoRa Alliance, which is committed to developing a new...
Solarworld invests in German wafer production SolarWorld AG will invest a double digit million Euro amount to increase its manufacturing...
America II adds six franchise lines Electronic components distributor, America II Electronics, is starting 2017 by...
Seagate to close Suzhou factory - cutting 2'000 positions Cupertino-based data storage company, Seagate Technology is planning to close shop at its...
Allied Electronics enters Mexico with dedicated sales team Allied Electronics, a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc,has expanded its business in...
Dialog sees revenue increase in Q4 2016 Dialog Semiconductor is reporting that its Q4 2016 revenues climbed 5% on Q3 2016...
Teledyne to acquire British sensor company e2v technologies plc has agreed to a GBP 620 million cash acquisition offer by Teledyne...
HellermannTyton and TTI sign cable management accessories agreement HellermannTyton has signed an agreement with TTI, Inc., to expand its professional cable...
Avnet appoints Nigel Ward to lead Avnet Abacus Avnet Abacus – a business unit of Avnet – has appointed Nigel Ward as president of Avnet...
Exmore becomes new Rehm distributor in the Benelux Exmore is taking care of Rehm products in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxemburg as...
Qualcomm powers next gen infotainment for Volkswagen Qualcomm Technologies, a Qualcomm subsidiary, will integrate its chipsets in the...
Novatek to acquire Faraday’s surveillance business Taiwanese Novatek Technology will acquire Faraday Technology’s surveillance...
Thales Alenia Space wins European Commission contracts Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo-Finmeccanica...
New CEO joins First Sensor Dr. Dirk Rothweiler will lead the technology company First Sensor (headquartered in Berlin)...
AnSem expands operations in Enschede RF and mixed-signal ASIC solutions specialist AnSem expands its operations, opening...
Abbott gets green light for St. Jude Medical acquisition Abbott intends to close the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., on Wednesday, Jan. 4...
Active bridge rectifiers reduce heat dissipation within PoE security cameras Power over Ethernet (PoE) has been embraced by the video surveillance industry as a...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments