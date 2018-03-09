HEITEC and MEC sign distribution agreement for South Korea Recently, HEITEC signed an agreement with MEC for the marketing of its electronic...
Molex Ventures invests to accelerate innovation in silicon photonics Molex Ventures announces a strategic investment and collaboration between the Molex...
Mercury Systems to supply RF microelectronics for airborne radar... Mercury Systems’ Radio Frequency and Microwave group has been selected by an...
Tachyum opens new HQ to accommodate growth plans Silicon Valley startup Tachyum Inc. has opened its new, larger corporate headquarters in San...
Cree acquires Infineon RF Power Business Cree, Inc. has acquired assets of Infineon Technologies AG Radio Frequency (RF) Power Business for about EUR 345 million.
Nexperia opens Guangdong expansion Nexperia has a significant expansion to its ATGD discrete semiconductor assembly and test plant in Guangdong, China. The total production and warehouse site now covers an area of around 72'000 square metres, adding an extra...
Tsinghua University goes with memory testers from Advantest Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest has sold two engineering test stations – a...
Teledyne expands CMOS X-Ray detector manufacturing Teledyne’s subsidiary, Teledyne DALSA, is expanding its manufacturing capacity given...
Infineon and SAIC Motor form power module JV SAIC Motor Corporation and Infineon Technologies have established a joint venture to...
Microchip to acquire Microsemi for $8.35 billion The deal will significantly expand Microchip’s solutions for Data Center, Communications, Defense and Aerospace Markets.
Keysight, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA extends 5G collaboration Keysight Technologies announces that the company has signed a Memorandum of...
SMIT invests two technology companies Hong Kong based CAM supplier, SMIT Holdings, says it that it has recently made new investments...
TDK to acquire ultrasonic sensing solutions provider TDK Corporation says it has reached an agreement with Chirp Microsystems, a California-based developer of ultrasonic 3D-sensing solutions, in which Chirp will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK.
Broadcom responds to Qualcomm The company does not believe that the process outlined by Qualcomm is designed to lead...
TSMC looking to expand R&D with new Hsinchu centre The semiconductor foundry company is reportedly planning to build a new R&D centre in...
TomTom joins forces with Elektrobit for automated driving TomTom and Elektrobit will collaborate to demonstrate an Electronic Horizon system for...
Qualcomm to Broadcom ‘Let’s talk some more’ The US chipmaker is proposing further conversations regarding price and terms of a possible transaction.
Infineon and Cree agree on long-term supply of SiC wafers Infineon and Cree have agreed on a strategic long-term supply agreement for the provision of...
Richardson RFPD enters global agreement with Wall Industries Richardson RFPD has entered an agreement with Wall Industries, Inc. to distribute Wall Industries’...
Samsung breaks ground on new EUV line in Hwaseong Construction is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2019 and the facility will be...
Broadcom adjusts its offer – remains fully committed to acquire Qualcomm The company didn’t require all that much time to make a decision following Qualcomm’s...
Broadcom is evaluating its options Broadcom is looking at its cards following Qualcomm’s news yesterday where the company...
Garmin acquires Swedish Trigentic Garmin Ltd.has acquired Trigentic AB, a privately-held provider of intelligent products...
Premier Farnell adds 360’000 sqft warehouse in Leeds The technology distributor is invests in a 360,000 square foot warehouse at Muse...
AdvanIDe establishes Presence in Mexico AdvanIDe – Advanced ID Electronics – an independent provider of semiconductors for...
Qualcomm ups its offer for NXP to $127.50 per share The US chipmaker says it’s increasing its price for NXP to USD 127.50 per share, and at...
Seoul Semi wins patent case against Everlight Seoul Semiconductor says has won the patent invalidity litigation action that was filed...
Top 10 semiconductor R&D spenders in 2017 Intel far surpasses others with R&D spending of USD 13.1 billion in 2017 and accounts for...
Skeleton is packing up and leaving for Germany The Estonian Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, is reportedly shutting down in Estonia to move its entire production to Dresden, Germany this summer.
Evertiq in PicturesCheck out our official Instagram-Account.
Recommended News
Event Calendar
- Moving from 8 to 32 bits hands-on workshop-2103.13. 2018
- Moving from 8 to 32 bits hands-on workshop-2203.14. 2018
- Moving from 8 to 32 bits hands-on workshop-2303.14. 2018
- Moving from 8 to 32 bits hands-on workshop-2403.15. 2018
- Amper 201803.20. 2018
- Automaticon Warsaw03.20. 2018
- ESEF – JAARBEURS UTRECHT (NIEDERLANDE)03.20. 2018
- 7. Bodensee Aerospace Meeting03.22. 2018
- RoodMicrotec and BCS give insight into Supply Chain Management04.12. 2018
- Evertiq Expo Helsinki04.19. 2018
- TEC Warsaw05.17. 2018
Product Releases
Most ReadLoad more news