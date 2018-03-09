Spirit Circuits’ Waterlooville facility to relocate SCL PCB Solutions Group says that it will centralise the groups United Kingdom PCB manufacturing facilities – namely Spirit Circuits and Lyncolec.
Elmatica appointed preferred supplier by Terma Three years after Terma opened up the doors to Elmatica, the printed circuit broker has made...
Flexible Technology appoints new Operations Manager Scottish PCB manufacturer, Flexible Technology Ltd., has appointed Billy Shaw as their...
Elna Printed Circuits with a new majority owner Global Brands Manufacture (GBN) is planning to acquire a 70% stake in the Japanese...
Nano Dimension targets South Africa with reseller partnership Israeli Nano Dimension has entered into a reseller agreement with EDA...
Aspocomp sees the benefits of a diversified business Finnish PCB manufacturer continued to advance during 2017, but fell slightly short of its...
Fineline VAR adds Technical Manager Fineline VAR Ltd announces the appointment of Grant Main, as Technical Manager. Grant bring...
AT&S invests millions to expand its plants in India and Austria In a move to grab as much business as possible within the fast moving market of driver...
Nano Dimension with yet another top customer Israeli additive electronics company says that one of the top 10 largest PCB...
Dyconex opts for automated guided vehicles Swiss PCB manufacturer, Dyconex AG, says that the company has successfully...
AT&S: increase in revenue and earnings AT&S continued the very positive trend of the first half of the year and significantly exceeded all relevant key figures of the prior-year period in the first nine months of the financial year 2017/18.
Merlin Flex achieves AS9100 Rev D Hartlepool UK based, Merlin Flex Ltd, a division of the Merlin PCB Group, has successfully made...
North American PCB orders spike Due to a sharp increase in orders in December 2017, the book-to-bill ratio climbed to...
PCB manufacturers enjoy growth in November 2017 PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region posted a 9.6 percent increase YoY in turnover...
ASS Luippold and SAA get equipment contract from Unimicron Germany ASS Luippold and Taiwanese SAA (Symtek Automation Asia) signed a contract with...
Aspocomp gets EUR 1.3 million in European development support PCB manufacturer Aspocomp Group has been granted about EUR 1.3 million in development support from the European Regional Development Fund under the Leverage from the EU 2014-2020 program for investments in...
Aspocomp: ‘Growth falls slightly below earlier estimate’ The Finnish PCB manufacturer says that preliminary information on the development...
PCB Benesov updates its machine park with new tester The Czech PCB manufacturer is expanding its testing capabilities by acquiring a Zmetrix...
Prototron Circuits goes with InSight PCB to accelerate quotation Prototron Circuits has chosen Frontline InSight PCB Pre-CAM Assessment Solution to...
Isola transfers ownership to investment group Material sciences company, Isola Group, has a new owner. The company says that it has...
North American PCB industry growth continues to strengthen Positive year-over-year shipment and order growth continued in November. The book-to-bill ratio...
PCB industry on growth path in October 2017 Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria ...
Varioprint invests in fine-line technology-driven At the beginning of the year, the project ‘ultra-fine line production’ was stated. Varioprint intends to...
Aspocomp invests €10 million in its Oulu plant Finnish PCB manufacturer Aspocomp says it will invest about EUR 10 million in a technology update at its Oulu Plant.
New direct metallisation at ILFA Manufacturers that produce PCBs in lower volumes, e.g. prototypes to mid series, have...
Orbotech receives multi-million dollar order from Career Technology Career adds a total of 11 Nuvogo and Orbotech Diamond 8 Direct Imaging (DI) solutions to increase flexible PCB production capacity for advanced smartphone manufacturing.
PCB industry remains on track in September 2017 Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria...
Growth continues for PCB manufacturers in August Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria...
Aspocomp strengthens its sales organisation The PCB manufacturer has appointed Mika Sillgren as Global Account Manager, large...
FTG Circuits invests in additional Orbotech DI and AOI solutions FTG (Firan Technology Group) Circuits has updated and expanded the PCB production...
