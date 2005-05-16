Cobar announces ISO/TS 16949 certification

Dutch based Cobar BV announces that the company has been certified to ISO/TS 16949:2002, a significant milestone important to the company's automotive electronics manufacturers.

ISO/TS 16949:2002 is an ISO technical specification that aligns existing American (QS-9000), German (VDA6.1), French (EAQF) and Italian (AVSQ) automotive quality systems standards within the global automotive industry, with the aim of eliminating the need for multiple certifications to satisfy customer requirements.



Together with ISO 9001:2000, ISO/TS 16949:2002 specifies the quality system requirements for the design/development, production, installation and servicing of automotive related products. In addition, there are customer specific requirements that are required by individual subscribing vehicle manufacturers.



ISO/TS 16949:2002 was developed by The International Automotive Task Force (IATF), in conjunction with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).



The IATF consists of an international group of vehicle manufacturers - BMW Group, DaimlerChrysler, Fiat, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Corporation, PSA Peugeot-Citroen, Renault and Volkswagen - plus national trade associations - AIAG (America), VDA (Germany), SMMT (UK), ANFIA (Italy) and FIEV (France). Japanese vehicle manufacturers association, JAMA, were also involved in the development of ISO/TS 16949:2002, opening the way for Japanese vehicle manufacturers to join IATF in the future.



Cobar BV was accredited to ISO 9001 in 1994 and to ISO 14001 in 1997, and is also accredited to NATO's AQAP-110. Cobar BV is a member of the Cobar Group, a multi-million dollar corporation with manufacturing operations in Europe, USA and Asia, and distributors in all major areas of the world. Cobar BV has become the technological center of the Cobar Group.