Sony is looking for OLED partners

Sony is looking to expand on the OLED TV market. Currently the company is looking for strategic partners to cooperate with in the production and sales of OLED panels.



According to a report by Topology Research Institute shipments of OLED TVs will rise from 4,000 units in 2007 to 3.75 million units in 2012.