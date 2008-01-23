Zytronic promotes Mark Cambridge to CEO

Zytronic Plc, a manufacturer of projected capacitive technology touch sensors and electronic display optical filters announced the promotion of Mark Cambridge to Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

He will succeed John Kennair, who will continue on the Board as Chairman. Mark Cambridge, aged 44, has been Managing Director of the Group’s operating subsidiary, Zytronic Displays Limited since February 2006, and he was appointed to the Board of Zytronic on 1 June 2007 as an executive director. Mark joined the Group in 1991, subsequently holding positions in technical, quality, sales and marketing. He was very closely involved with the initial commercialisation of the underlying patented technology and the market introduction of the first ZYTOUCH touch sensors.



Mark continues to oversee the development of the Group’s expanding range of PCT touch sensor products and the continuing research and development drive of the Group’s technology. Since 2001 he has also developed a world-wide network of representatives and distributors, which now numbers 16 in the USA and Canada, 6 in the Far East and 14 in EMEA, the development of which has been accompanied by significant sales growth.