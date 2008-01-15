Techsam invests for further growth

Sweden based EMS provider Techsam Electronics is investing in new SMT- and Reflow Owen capacity to meet an increasing demand.

Last year Techsam made a turnover of approximately 21 million Euros. This year the company is looking for a turnover of 28 million Euros. During December 2007 the company hired three new employees to its plant. Now the company has invested in some new equipment to expand its capacity.



We have invested in a new Vitronic Soltec MR933 Reflow Owen, delivered by Scanditron. This is the first delivered MR933 machine in Europe, the company told evertiq. We have also ordered a Pick and Place machine from Philips to increase our capacity on Surface Mount Treatment. The machine will be delivered in February 2008. In connection with these purchases Techsam will also invest in cleaning equipment for screen printing.



Techsam Electronics is own by Håkan Johansson who purchased the 1000m2 large plant from Samhall in 2003 with his partner. "A Philips line and a Topez were already installed at the plant when we purchased it in 2003. Then we expanded it with an Emerald and a separate LCS in 2005", Techsam’s CEO Håkan Johansson told evertiq. The company today has a capacity of 20.000 boards per year. "If the production exceeds 20.000 boards per year we are willing to invest in more equipment”, Håkan Johansson concluded.