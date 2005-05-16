Bjørn Ove Skjeie resigns as CEO for Nera ASA

Bjørn Ove Skjeie has been CEO of Nera ASA for the last seven years.

Due to circumstances in and around the company, the board and Mr. Skjeie have agreed that Mr. Skjeie will withdraw from his position as CEO of Nera ASA. Bjørn Ove Skjeie will stay in his position until a new CEO has been appointed, the company writes in a press release.