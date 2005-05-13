De La Rue to close Eskilstuna unit

Electronic cash system provider De La Rue Cash Systems AB in the city of Eskilstuna in the South East of Sweden is planning to shut down it's manufacturing. The 150 workers will lose their jobs.

De La Rue Cash Systems AB will transfer it's production to it's manufacturing site in the village of Flen and part of it's production, of such as TCD- and TCR products, will also be transferred to the company's Chineese sites.



"Cash Systems has to lower it's costs to make the division more competative and to ground for better conditions for future growth", the company writes in a press release.



De La Rue Cash Systems AB has about 350 employees in Sweden in Eskilstuna and Flen. This shut-down makes 150 people to lose their jobs mainly in Eskilstuna. Though Flen could also be affected.



De La Rue Cash Systems AB is part of De La Rue with 6300 employees in 31 countries. De La Rue has a revenue over a year at £524.8M.