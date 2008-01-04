Data I/O receives European order from Vestel

Data I/O has received a purchase order for multiple units of the ProLINE RoadRunner JIT programming solution from Vestel, a major provider of consumer electronics and white goods in Europe, G.U.S. Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Indian subcontinent.

The manufacturing company is a supplier of washing machines, dishwashers, and air conditioners as well as conventional and flat-panel televisions. Initial RoadRunner deliveries begin in Q4 of 2007 and continue on a monthly basis into the second half of calendar year 2008. The order is worth US$750,000.



Vestel made a strategic decision to shift production away from distributed production cells with manual operation towards a fully integrated SMT process, including automating device programming. Data I/O's ProLINE RoadRunner is designed for such lean manufacturing strategies connecting directly onto the SMT line and integrates with Vestel's ERP system which allow changes made to programming jobs automatically by scanning PCB barcodes at the beginning of the line.