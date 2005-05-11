Approval for Finlux's reorganisation of debts

The Finnish TV manufacturer Finlux has applied for reorganisation of it's debts. The company's economical problems are connected to the restructured TV market.

Finlux applied for restructuring it's debts in February. The European TV market today is much about plasma- and LCD TV sets. Finlux's tube TVs has been under a lot of pricing pressure cause of the wide spread flat screens.