NOTE to extend cooperations with Dresser Wayne

Contract manufacturer NOTE has signed a two-year agreement with one of it's largest customers, the American Dresser Wayne, to extend the cooperations by 50%.

Dresser Wayne is developing, manufacturing and marketing gas pumps and electronical paying systems. NOTE has for many years provided electronics to Dresser Wayne which now has chosen to extend the cooperations with NOTE by signing a two-year supplying agreement. "We are very satisfied with both the on-time delivering and the quality NOTE stands for", says Bill Brink, Commodity Manager Dresser, Inc. "That is the reason for the extended cooperations".



"The order is a proof of our strong position as a complete EMS-provider", says NOTE's CEO Erik Stenfors. "To Dresser Wayne a smooth and global logistics is very important since the end customer demands shipping both to USA and Brasil".



The agreement between NOTE and Dresser Wayne means a significant increase in the cooperations compared to earlier agreements. The production will be held in Lund, in the south of Sweden, through one of the company's subsidiaries. "Thanks to giving relationships and positive negotiations NOTE recieved this new global contract", says Magnus Persson, Sales Manager NOTE Lund.