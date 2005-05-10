LGP, Powerwave integration successful

The integration between LGP Allgon and the American Powerwave has turned out well, announces Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, CIBC.

"Powerwave is benefited by the acquisition of LGP Allgon and improves the relations with Nokia, Ericsson and Cingular. We are impressed by the management's ability to reach the integration goals of LGP Allgon", according to an analysis that the Swedish industrial magazine Dagens Industri took part of.



Powerwaves report was solid with a turnover and earnings per share of 162 million USD. The margin continued to increase and reached 26.6%(17.1%). The management of Powerwave has now begun to see the effects of the earlier outsourcing and the price picture is now beginning to stabilize, according to Dagens Industri.