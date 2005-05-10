Electronics Production | May 10, 2005
Carrefour awards a two year contract to Pricer
Carrefour France has selected Pricer to continue to deploy its ESL solution over the next two years. The agreement defines deliveries at an order value of about MEUR 10, corresponding to approximately 74 French hypermarkets.
The agreement is effective May 2005 to April 2007 with the majority of the deliveries during the first year.
“This contract proves the confidence that Pricer has built up over the last year,” says Jan Forssjö, President and CEO, Pricer AB. “This, together with the experience and learnings from the deployment in 2004, have opened up for improved margin in the new program compared to the installations in 2004.”
“With this continued strengthening of our relationship with Carrefour France, we now see more and more interest from Carrefour organisations around the world wishing to better understand what Pricer ESL system can offer. Most notably, we have just received a pilot order from Carrefour Taiwan,” says Charles Jackson, Vice President Marketing and Sales, Pricer AB. “At the same time, we are continuing to discuss additional stores for the Carrefour program, in addition to the new contract.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Pricer will provide its new C² Platform solution bundled with its Promoline labels, enabling Carrefour to deliver high speed shelf edge information to its customers and employees. Carrefour employees will be able to take advantage of a total solution offering such as web based workstations, co-habitation on the Carrefour back office platform, real-time stock information, customized display, and other user friendly applications.
In January 2004, Pricer won a MEUR 1 contract which included the deployment of 60 of Carrefour’s hypermarkets throughout Europe. Pricer has since received an order from Carrefour Spain for an additional 9 hypermarkets valued at MEUR 1,5. Carrefour is one of the leading retail groups in the world.
