Chemcut to look after AIS’s UK ops

Chemcut Corporation, an North American based manufacturer of wet process equipment, has signed an exclusive agency agreement to Advanced Industrial Services (AIS) to look after their operations in the United Kingdom, PCBWorld reports.

Chemcut’s partnership with AIS means the provision of full technical and operational support to an extensive existing customer base in the UK, but also allows AIS to launch a sales drive to establish new customers by offering incentive deals at a time when the current US Dollar exchange rates give a favourable advantage to UK buyers of US made equipment, according to PCBWorld.