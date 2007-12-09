New name for Solectron Centrum

At its general meeting members of Solectron Centum Electronics approved to change the company’s name to Centum Electronics. During the meeting the members also appointed S Krishnan as director, myiris reports. Solectron Centum Electronics manufactures advanced electronics components and provides repair and return services.