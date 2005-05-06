Three new executives at Pulsic

Physical design tools provider, for complex IC designs, has appointed three new executives for it's European Business.

Kevin Steptoe was named VP of marketing and business development for Pulsic Bristol, England. For the position of European applications director was Keith Sabine named and Richard Pearce was named to the position of applications engineer. These appointments were made three weeks after Bruno Pati was named a member of Pulsic's board of directors.