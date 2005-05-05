Management changes at Farnell InOne

The formation of a single leadership team of Farnell inOne and BuckHickman InOne sees James Bell appointed business director, UK, Ireland, and Stephen Makepeace as joint managing director of Farnell InOne UK, Ireland and BuckHickman InOne.

Bell was previously regional director Southern Europe for Farnell InOne, and Makepeace was Farnell InOne’s regional director of Western Europe. Separate sales channels will be established for customers with different needs, EE Times reports.