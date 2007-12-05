Management changes at NXP

NXP has announced changes to its executive management team that will become effective January 1, 2008.

Ajit Manocha, currently Chief Manufacturing Officer, has decided, for personal reasons, to return to the US and relinquish his role at NXP. Ajit will take up a new position externally but will continue to support NXP as an industrial and strategy advisor in areas such as the execution of its asset light manufacturing strategy.



Hein van der Zeeuw, currently head of the Multimarket Semiconductors Business Unit, will assume the new role of Chief Operations with responsibility for integral supply chain management, purchasing, front- and back-end manufacturing and business excellence. Hein will also continue to act as chairman of NXP’s Business Renewal council.



Replacing Hein van der Zeeuw as head of the Multimarket Semiconductors Business Unit will be Alexander Everke, Senior Vice President, who is promoted from his current role as General Manager, Business Line Power Management. Alexander will become an EMT member and will report to NXP Chief Executive Officer, Frans van Houten. He will be based in Eindhoven.