Farnell put focus on China

“Our business in Asia is growing and this market strategically important for us,” says John Hirst, CEO, Premier Farnell.

According to Electronics Weekly, Premiere Farnell believes there is potential to win business from local manufacturers in China. The local supply chain can be more efficient, Hirst believes. There are also big opportunities in Europe, However there is a need for the industry to become more competitive. The European market has changed and given many firms a competitive disadvantage”, according to Hirst.