HumiSeal celebrates 50 years

HumiSeal is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The company will be marking this anniversary with various events and at exhibitions around the globe.

For the last 50 years, HumiSeal has been developing and supplying the electronics manufacturing industry with a range of conformal coating solutions.



Phil Kinner, European sales and technical manager for HumiSeal Europe, commented: “Over the years, we have listened to what our customer base wanted and applied this to our R&D programme. I firmly believe that this approach has played a significant part in the company’s success over the last 50 years. Going forward we see no reason to change this approach and are looking forward to marking the company’s anniversary with yet another innovative new product launch scheduled for later in the year”.