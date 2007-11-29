VOGT increase sales

German based EMS provider Vogt electronic has released its quarterly report for the 3rd quarter 2007. During its quarterly report the company has increased its revenue.

The revenue of the group for the 3rd quarter 2007 was 136.1 million EUR (3rd quarter 2006: 130.1 million EUR). The operative result (EBIT = earnings before interest and tax) was -1.3 million EUR (previous year: + 7.0 million EUR). Adjusted for special effects the operational result in the current report period was + 4.9 million EUR (previous year: -0.1 million EUR).