TTI appoints new directors in Europe

TTI has announced the European appointments of Andrew Kerr as Director Supplier Marketing Passives and John Sandy as Director Supplier Marketing Connectors, Relay and Switches, in a strategic evolution of the organisation.

Geoff Breed, European Director of Supplier Marketing TTI, Inc. commented: “These changes strengthen our team in Europe, bringing a wealth of experience across our supplier base, and further focuses our efforts at a strategic level. Andrew and John’s joint knowledge not only of the TTI suppliers but also that of our competition, will enhance our already fantastic supplier relationships and European activity.”



Kerr and Sandy have worked in various passive and connector roles within TTI Europe and North America for many years. Commented Kerr: “At TTI we strongly value the relationships we have built with our supplier partners and I look forward to continuing to develop them in my new role.” Added Sandy: “By continuing to develop ever closer partnerships with the world’s leading component manufacturers we can introduce our customer base to new and exciting products, and help drive all of our businesses.”