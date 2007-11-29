Race between aircraft producers<br>boosts the Electronics industry

Aircraft makers such as European Airbus and US based Boeing have been a good income for the aerospace industry.

Battle between the two rivals has made the aeroscape industry to boom and this has also help the electronics to take advantage. Companies such as Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace have provided components for most of Airbus' commercial aircraft, such as the A320, A380 and the A350, The Arizona Republic. Honeywell Aerospace has also supplied Boeing with components for models such as the 737, 747 777 and new 787 Dreamliner.



EMS provider Jabil Circuit and Vitron Manufacturing in Phoenix have also benefited from the competition between Airbus and Boeing, where Jabil is suppling assembled printed circuits for the Aircrafts.



Growth in countries such as China and India has created a high demand for commercial aircraft. Analysts predict that in 2025 the airline and air cargo industries will need 22,700 new aircraft, valued at $2.6 trillion. This demand will help the electronics industry in the right direction.