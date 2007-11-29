Medical firm opens production in Malaysia

The official opening of Sweden based Redsense Medical’s production plant in Johor, Malaysia was held on November 23rd.

Approximately 100 persons attended the opening ceremony, among them company management, board members, representativs from investors and Malaysian authorities.



Production has already started in the plant which employs 20 people. The plant is set up according to standards and regulations for manufacturing of medical device equipment for European as well as US markets.